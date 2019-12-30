We’ve heard a lot of hints that Scott Derrickson‘s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would be a horror film and Kevin Feige has cleared up that isn’t exactly the case. However, just because it isn’t meant to be a horror movie doesn’t mean it won’t have some terrifying moments. In fact, his explanation of what we can expect has me even more excited about what could end up on the big screen.

Feige recently spoke at the New York Film Academy and did a Q&A with students giving some great insight as to what to expect with the upcoming film:

“Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is eone thing that’s exciting about it. I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

Feige went on to name drop some major 1980s action and horror films as examples:

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG, and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

I love that Derrickson is going to be able to have a chance to deliver the scares in a way that will be fun for audiences.

