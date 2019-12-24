Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ animated series takes a look at what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look like if one major factor was changed. This includes ideas such as “What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum” and “What if T’Challa became Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord.”

Now, thanks to an interview with Kevin Feige, we’ve learned that this is a Disney+ show that we’ll be getting at least two seasons! Not only that, but Marvel Studios’ head also let us in on the episode count for the series, which is going to be a shorter format than many thought. The original pitch was that there would be an episode released for each of the movies in the MCU, and while that still appears to be the case, it seems that it’ll be split up.

Thanks to Buzz Feed Brazil, Feige revealed:

“I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten (episodes) for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2.”

While this doesn’t confirm that the show will be greenlit for a second season, it seems unlikely they would be moving forward with this level of pre-production if they didn’t expect a second season pick up to occur.

It should be noted that while ‘What If…?’ was initially viewed to have one episode focused on each film, the series wasn’t going to be structured entirely in that manner. That being said, The Watcher will be the cosmic character viewing these events and is described as:

“A non-Earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multiverse and occasionally may nor may not intervene with the doings of earthlings, other than that he’s off doing his own things…Today is the 50th Anniversary of the Moonlanding. The Watcher first appears in 63 I think, Fantastic 4, he turns up on the Moon because today’s the 50th anniversary, but the Watcher had a crib their ages ago. I’m excited to see where we take it, we could take it anywhere.”

Are you looking forward to Disney+ releasing ‘What If…?’ Were you expecting this to be a 2-season run at the very least? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!