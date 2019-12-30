There were a lot of ways to take Luke Skywalker’s death at the end of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ but the recently released ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Visual Dictionary’ is clarifying it. It all came forth from the extreme focus required for Force Projection. While the technique was originally introduced in three books, which are no longer considered canon but “Legends,” it appears that the events which occurred may now be making their way into Disney’s “Star Wars” universe.

The novels ‘Before the Storm,’ ‘Shield of Lies,’ and ‘Tyrant’s Test,’ make up the Black Fleet trilogy which introduced readers to the religious order of the Fallanassi. The characters have yet to appear in new novels or comics, however, the order clearly exists in the current “Star Wars” canon as according to The Visual Dictionary:

In truth, Luke’s presence exists only in the Force, a projection through a Fallanassi technique chronicled by ancient Masters in the sacred texts as Similfuturus. This discipline requires extreme concentration and focus, as Luke essentially pours his living Force presence into the all-encompassing cosmic Force, bridging incredible distances. The transition is so complete that Luke gives his all into the Force, finding serenity in this final mortal moments and becoming one with the great beyond.

This lines up with comments which director Rian Johnson previously shared about Luke having to give everything of himself into stopping Kylo Ren.

Did you believe this is why Luke Skywalker passed away and became a Force Ghost at the end of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’? If you’re a fan of the Legends stories, are you thrilled that the Fallanassi are canon again? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Produced in close collaboration with Lucasfilm and written by Star Wars insider Pablo Hidalgo, this 200-page book is packed with incredible detail. Pore over more than 600 images, five stunning original cross-section artworks, and behind-the-scenes photography in this must-have companion.

Uncover the inner workings of the treadable and the secrets of Rey’s Jedi library. Discover the Sith fortress world of Exegol and the treasures of droidsmith Babu Frik. Examine the brutal weaponry of the Knights of Ren and the ingenious garb of the Orbak riders. Meet the most notorious criminals of Kijimi and the sociable Aki-Aki on Pasaana. Study the intricate reforging of Kylo Ren’s helmet and the menacing armor of the Sith troopers.