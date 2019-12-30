RUMOR MILL: Take this information with a grain of salt, as it is strictly RUMOR at this point.

Reportedly, the creators of the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series for Disney+ are seeking to cast a young Luke Skywalker for the show. This information originates from entertainment writer Daniel Richtman’s Patreon. The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series will be written by Hossein Amini (‘The Alienist’, ‘McMafia’), directed by Deborah Chow (who helmed two episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’), and will feature Ewan McGregor, returning to his role from the prequel films.

In ‘Revenge of the Sith’, Obi-Wan was responsible for delivering the infant Luke to Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars and his wife Beru, who raised the boy. In that movie, Owen was portrayed by Joel Edgerton, while Bonnie Piesse played Beru. The characters first appeared in ‘A New Hope’, with Phil Brown portraying Owen and Shelagh Fraser as Beru. They were famously killed off by Stormtroopers, which helped set up Luke’s journey to leave Tatooine.

In October, rumors surfaced that Edgerton seemed likely to return to the role of Owen in ‘Kenobi’.

But Beru and Lars spent twernty+ years raising Luke Skywalker, with Obi-Wan dwelling nearby as a hermit, under the alias Ben. In ‘A New Hope’ Luke is clearly aware of Kenobi, but they don’t appear to have a close bond. It’s possible that ‘Kenobi’ will explore a previously unseen interaction between them.

We don’t know the time setting for ‘Kenobi’ in relation to the films beyond that it obviously takes place between ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘A New Hope’, so it isn’t clear how old this version of Luke will be. (Provided this information is accurate.) He could be a very young child or a teen.

Tatooine was featured as one location in ‘The Mandalorian’, Disney+’s first ‘Star Wars’ series, which wound up being a massive hit.

Disney+ has not yet announced when ‘Kenobi’ will arrive.