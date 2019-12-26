Fans of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ are finally able to get a good look at the final season as ABC has released our first look at the series. With Marvel TV disbanding after Marvel Studios has taken over, this is likely the last time we’ll see the Agents suit up. We can only hope that Kevin Feige and the rest of the MCU find a place for the characters in the films or another series but sadly, that likely won’t be happening.

What will be happening is seeing the characters one last time in a time-jumping adventure which will start off with the surviving Agents in the past being commanded by a “Coulson 2.0” Life Model Decoy. It is a creative way to bring Coulson back to the land of the living, and with time travel being involved, there are endless possibilities as to cameos from past seasons, which could occur.

We’ve got a new shot and a zoomed-in version from ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ that puts the team in 1931 thanks to the 2020 “First Look” feature from TV Line. In it, we have Daisy, Coulson 2.0, Mack, and Deke investigating the past. You can see the images right here:

Showrunner Jed Whedon previously stateds that the final season was meant “to preserve the history that we’ve grown to know and love on our show. It’s a way for us to look back at everything we’ve done and talk about the history of S.H.I.E.L.D. as we bring the show to its final chapter.” We know that there will likely be a few cameos from previous cast members, but it has yet to be revealed who will appear and when.

Sadly, unless it was misdirection, it has been revealed that Adrianne Palicki isn’t reprising her role in this final outing while Patrick Warburton will be back.

Are you eager to see the return of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’? Do you think that there is any chance that Marvel Studios will find a way to bring any of these actors back in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!