A lost piece of ‘Doctor Who‘ lore is now available for modern audiences to enjoy for the first time since 1967. The lost storyline ‘The Macra Terror’ has been adapted, using the original audio from the live-action episodes, in animated form. This story featured Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor, along with companions Ben Jackson (Michael Craze), Polly Wright (Anneke Wills), and Jamie McCrimmon (Frazer Hines), exploring a human colony on an alien planet, where they encounter the crab-like aliens, the Macra. The Macra reappeared in the 2007 episode “Gridlock” featuring David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and companion Martha Jones, played by Freema Agyeman.

‘The Macra Terror’ was released on DVD and Blu-Ray in March of this year. Charles Norton directed the animated version, which was produced by Toon Boom Harmony’s master controller, a semi-automated form of animation, although some portions were animated by hand. The home video release was presented in both color and black and white, as the original live-action episodes would have been in b&w.

‘The Macra Terror’ was spread across four 25-minute episodes. The story originally aired as part of the long-running show’s fourth season. This is just one storyline from that time period that has been lost over the years.

If you haven’t checked it out on DVD or Blu-ray, BBC America is airing ‘The Macra Terror’ as a bit of a holiday treat for fans (seeing as how there isn’t a Christmas Special this year). You can catch the special TONIGHT!



This Christmas, there are no such thing as Macra. Don’t miss the premiere of the animated lost #DoctorWho episodes “The Macra Terror,” December 26th at 9/8c on @BBCAMERICA! pic.twitter.com/zwrY1PsSGD — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) December 22, 2019

At the time of the home video release, ‘The Macra Terror’ was also screened in theaters in London.

Are you excited to get to see this long-lost ‘Doctor Who’ adventure?