‘Avengers: Endgame‘ was arguably the most anticipated movie of all time. Fans had an interesting love-hate relationship with the film. One of the more polarizing points was a sequence during the climax of the film. In an epic battle between the antagonist, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), and the Avengers, there was a sequence where Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) had to get the Infinity Gauntlet to the wormhole in the back of Ant-Man’s van. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) handed the Gauntlet to her and suggested that he didn’t know she was going to get to the van as he observed half of Thanos’ army between them and the van.

Of all the controversial parts of the film, this is the one that I hated most. Captain Marvel had just arrived on Earth and the first thing she did was blow through Thanos’ flagship like Hulk through a helicarrier. In a matter of two or three seconds, she brought down the ship that entire fleets couldn’t even scratch. And yet, as she stands on the planet, she seems daunted by a few hundred alien bad guys, all of whom are standing on the ground? Um, how is that even a hindrance for her? She could have just blown through them like she did the bulkheads of the flagship. Or at a minimum, she could have, well, flown over instead of trying to go through them?

Anyway, in response to Spider-Man’s skepticism of how she would handle the transport task alone, it was indicated that she wasn’t alone and suddenly we were treated to a quick montage of the arrivals of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Mantis (Pom Klementief), Shuri (Letita Wright), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and even Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in her Rescue suit. A lot of misogynists hated this scene. I still don’t understand why so many men have trouble with the concept of female superheroes. Only guys get to be powerful and clever? Whatever.

Anyway, it turns out that the scene was meant to be a little more involved. In the book, “The Art of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame,” Senior Visual Development Artist Jackson Sze explained that the A-Force team was originally meant to be gathered to protect Captain Marvel after she had been wounded in her attack on the flagship:

“Captain Marvel, being intergalactically powerful, would help take care of Thanos’ ship, which at this point is just shooting blasts down onto the battlefield and making things really difficult for everyone, and she gets shot down on the ground. Pepper Potts, in her Rescue suit, sees that, rushes to her, and tries to protect her from another blast from the ship. So she raises her shield-protection powers and, as she’s getting bombarded, calls to all the female Avengers to come help, and they all jump in around Captain Marvel in a circle… and they’re all trying to fight off the Outriders and protect her. Eventually, she comes to, realizes what’s happening, thanks everyone, and then powers up full Binary. Pepper just goes, ‘Do your thing, Captain.’ And then she zooms into space and shoots through all the fighters and goes in and wrecks the big ship just like she does in the movie, taking the whole thing down.”

Personally, I would have liked this extended version more. What do you think?

SOURCE: Heroic Hollywood