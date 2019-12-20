‘The Witcher’ is set to hit Netflix today, December 20th, 2019, and it will be based on short stories by author Andrzej Sapkowski. With so many adaptations being from novels these days, many may wonder why his popular work started in short form. The answer may surprise you.

Netflix released a mini-interview with the author and showrunner Lauren Hissrich and the author which explain it all:

Check out Andrzej Sapkowski and showrunner Lauren Hissrich in conversation about what makes The Witcher stories so great and the process of adapting them to the screen! @LHissrich #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/E3Y82oFETo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 13, 2019

About two minutes into the interview, we find out that it boils down to the fact that Sapkowski started with short stories “because nobody would publish the book.”

This is one of those situations that, in retrospect, seem laughable. Much like Stephen King and J.K. Rowling, the author had received a pile of rejections before finally getting his big break. It is hard to imagine what the publishers who initially rejected these authors must now think of their decisions.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

