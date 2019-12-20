By most accounts, ‘Doctor Sleep’ was a really good movie, but it failed to draw audiences when it was released last month. But if you enjoyed it, or if you were waiting to watch it on home video, you’re in luck, as it is set to be released on digital on January 24, and physical on February 4, and it will include both the theatrical and director’s cuts. The latter clocks in at a whopping 180 minutes, three full hours. That’s about 30 minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

This news was delivered via Twitter by the film’s director himself, Mike Flanaghan:

The Director’s Cut of #DoctorSleep (TRT 180 mins) lands on Digital (4K streaming) 1/21, and on Blu-ray (with 4K UHD Theatrical Cut) on 2/4. Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3hxyr6kCEk — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 19, 2019

The home video release will also in “new, alternate, and extended scenes,” plus some behind-the-scenes featurettes: “Return to the Overlook,” “The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision,” and “From Shining to Sleep.”

Stephen King famously hated Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’, even though it remains one of the most popular adaptations of one of his works. But he had high praise for Flanaghan’s sequel, saying:

“Everything that I ever disliked about the Kubrick version of The Shining is redeemed for me here.”

‘Doctor Sleep’ stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Selena Anduze, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, Bruce Greenwood, Emily Alyn Lind, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Carel Struycken, Chelsea Talmadge, Henry Thomas, and Jacob Tremblay.

Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Once again, the digital release will be available on January 24, while the Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K versions will be released on February 4.

