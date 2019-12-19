Is there an actor better suited to star in the psychedelic fantasy ‘The Color Out of Space,’ based on the writing of H.P. Lovecraft, than Nicolas Cage? Doubtful! Perhaps also fitting, the film adaptation was directed by Richard Stanley, director of low-budget ’80s horror movies ‘Hardware’ and ‘Dust Devil’, who was hired, then fired from the big-budget disaster ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’, which served as the final big-screen appearance of Marlon Brando.

Cage plays artist/farmer Nathan Gardner, while Joely Richardson portrays his wife Theresa. The cast also includes Madeleine Arthur, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong.

The Gardner family has traded city life for the country after they inherit a rural family estate located near Arkham, Massachusetts. Struggling artist patriarch Nathan (Cage) tries his hand at gardening yet fails to yield any desired results. That changes one evening when a small meteorite crashes in the yard. The purple-glowing orb soon withers into dust, but not before infecting the local water supply. While the effect on the crops is bountiful, the alien presence soon begins to take an ill effect on the Gardner family.

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

‘The Color Out of Space’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the initial reviews have been largely positive, with the pictures’ dazzling visuals being singled out as particularly impressive.

‘The Color Out of Space’ is due to be released on January 24, 2020.

