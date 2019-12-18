It has been just over a year since the world lost Stan Lee, the innovative writer who laid the foundation for today’s Marvel empire by co-creating such legendary titans as Spider-Man, Daredevil, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, the original X-Men, and more. As we know, Disney owns Marvel as well as the ABC network, and in an instance of corporate synergy, this Friday, ABC will air a one-hour special, ‘Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee’, which will look back on his life, including rare vintage photos and footage of “The Man,” as well as commentary from various actors from the Marvel TV shows and films, and other celebrities.

ABC has released a trailer for the special which you can watch below:

Portions of ‘Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee’ was filmed in front of a live audience at New York Comic Con this past October. Among the Marvel stars that are confirmed to be included are Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and Lauren Ridloff who will appear as Makkari in next year’s ‘Eternals’, plus ‘Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.’s Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen and ‘Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll. Also featured will be Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, comic book creators Joe Quesada (the Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment), Todd McFarlane, CB Cebulski, and Gerry Conway, and pop culture figures Mark Hamill, Method Man, Kevin Smith, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Seth Green.

You can catch ‘Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee’ this Friday, December 20th, at 8 pm EST on ABC.