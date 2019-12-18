Well, not everyone is impressed with Kumail Nanjiani’s physical metamorphosis in preparation to play a superhero in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Disney, brother of Walt, replied to his internet smashing shirtless selfie with the statement: “Really? This is just so wrong.”

Really? This is just so wrong. https://t.co/JQWjUYzbP2 — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) December 16, 2019

In case you missed it, here is the photo that Nanjiani shared on Instagram:





After catching flack for her words, Disney attempted to pass off her reaction as a joke, but then she went on to write, in a post that appears to have been deleted, Disney called Nanjiani’s work out regimen “obsessive,” “controlling” and “obnoxious.” She further pointed out that at 41 years of age, Nanjiani should have between 8-20% body fat. Thanks to his intense ‘Eternals’ workout, he is below that.

Disney further lambasted Nanjiani for behavior that “really puts pressure on adolescents and others” and expressed disappointment that he got “sucked into the Hollywood cult of what matters.”

On Nanjiani’s part, he was very clear in his post that there is no way that he could have undergone such a drastic transformation without Disney (the studio) footing the bill, paying for his trainer and providing a special diet via a caterer. He was very upfront in that this was hard work and took over a year, in case “adolescents and others” got the wrong impression.

Disney has since issued an apology:





You’re absolutely right. @kumailn I am deeply sorry for having judged you without fully understanding the context. My bad. https://t.co/VBIWYQyOV8 — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) December 18, 2019

What do you think of his transformation? Is it healthy or not?

Aaaaaaanyway, fans will get to see the newly chiseled Najiani in action when ‘Eternals’ opens on November 6, 2020.