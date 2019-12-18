Well, not everyone is impressed with Kumail Nanjiani’s physical metamorphosis in preparation to play a superhero in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Disney, brother of Walt, replied to his internet smashing shirtless selfie with the statement: “Really? This is just so wrong.”
Really? This is just so wrong. https://t.co/JQWjUYzbP2
— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) December 16, 2019
In case you missed it, here is the photo that Nanjiani shared on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
After catching flack for her words, Disney attempted to pass off her reaction as a joke, but then she went on to write, in a post that appears to have been deleted, Disney called Nanjiani’s work out regimen “obsessive,” “controlling” and “obnoxious.” She further pointed out that at 41 years of age, Nanjiani should have between 8-20% body fat. Thanks to his intense ‘Eternals’ workout, he is below that.
Disney further lambasted Nanjiani for behavior that “really puts pressure on adolescents and others” and expressed disappointment that he got “sucked into the Hollywood cult of what matters.”
On Nanjiani’s part, he was very clear in his post that there is no way that he could have undergone such a drastic transformation without Disney (the studio) footing the bill, paying for his trainer and providing a special diet via a caterer. He was very upfront in that this was hard work and took over a year, in case “adolescents and others” got the wrong impression.
Disney has since issued an apology:
You’re absolutely right. @kumailn I am deeply sorry for having judged you without fully understanding the context. My bad. https://t.co/VBIWYQyOV8
— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) December 18, 2019
What do you think of his transformation? Is it healthy or not?
Aaaaaaanyway, fans will get to see the newly chiseled Najiani in action when ‘Eternals’ opens on November 6, 2020.