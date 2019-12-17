When Kumail Nanjiani was cast as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel picture ‘Eternals’, it was a safe assumption that he would be there for comic relief. After all, the film also starred the square-jawed Richard Madden, who was already built like an action figure. But Madden’s got competition.

Yesterday, Nanjiani dropped a shirtless gym pic showing off the amazing physical transformation he has undergone in preparation for his Marvel debut. As he wrote:

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”

He also gives a very honest look behind the scenes of these superhero pics. Check out the new Kumail Nanjiani in his Instagram post below:

Najiani also wrote:

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani may have never seen himself posting a shirtless selfie, but it’s fairly common among actors who are getting in shape for superhero or other action roles. But Nanjiani admits that he couldn’t have transformed his body this way without Marvel footing the bill for his trainers and dieticians, and without having a full year to train. It remains to be seen if he can maintain this physique once filming on ‘Eternals’ wraps. But he has a great head start.

‘Eternals’ is directed by Chloé Zhao based on a script written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/The Black Knight, Salma Hayek as “the wise and spiritual leader Ajak”; Brian Tyree Henry as inventor Phastos; Angelina Jolie as the warrior Thena; Barry Keoghan as the sinister Druig; Don Lee as Gilgamesh the Forgotten One; Richard Madden as the dashing Ikaris; Lia McHugh as “the eternally young, old-soul Sprite”; and Lauren Ridloff, as the super-fast Makkari, who will be the first deaf Marvel Cinematic superhero.

‘Eternals’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 6, 2020.