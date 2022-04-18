Marvel’s Phase 4 is officially off and running here in 2022. One of the biggest questions on fans’ minds – besides what the heck we’re in for in the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ film set to hit theaters next month – is “what changes are in for one of the last-standing original Avengers, Thor?”

Answers to that question and others are undoubtedly forthcoming with the impending release of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth feature film in the Norse Gods’ franchise and the first on-screen sighting of Thor since his characters’ wild evolutionary ride in the MCU Infinity War/Endgame saga. Today, Marvel has given us a teaser trailer of the upcoming movie – one that, thankfully, doesn’t give away too much of the film plot-wise but absolutely sets the tone for what we’ll be getting on screen this Summer.

Here’s the “official” description directly from Marvel:

Here it is. ❤️ + ⚡ Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

We’ll be back in the coming days with a more in-depth breakdown of what we’re seeing in the trailer, including other MCU characters, potential Easter eggs, and theories abound, but for now: enjoy the trailer, and feel free to leave your own theories, ideas, and notes in the comments below!

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled for wide release in US theaters on July 8, 2022.