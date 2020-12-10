Dank farrik, Disney had it’s Investors Day 2020 on Thursday and unleashed a metric butt-ton of information about its forthcoming Star Wars properties. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s dive right in.

Directly from Disney’s press release:

Lucasfilm announced an impressive number of exciting Disney+ series and new feature films destined to expand the Star Wars galaxy like never before. Among the projects for Disney+ are “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” starring Ewan McGregor with Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, and two series set in the Mandalorian era from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni: “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka,” a series featuring the fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano. Additional new titles announced for Disney+ include “Andor,” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” “Star Wars: Visions,” “Lando,” “The Acolyte,” and “A Droid Story.” The studio is also revisiting “Willow” in a new series with Warwick Davis returning in the title role. The next feature film in the Star Wars franchise, releasing in December 2023, will be “Rogue Squadron,” which will be directed by Patty Jenkins of the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

So that’s NINE new projects heading to streaming service Disney+, and some specific clarity on the future of the cinematic franchise with the announcement of the ‘Rogue Squadron’ film coming in a few years. Disney’s additional press content also mentioned that a new Star Wars film under the direction of Taika Waititi is in development, but will see a release after ‘Rogue Squadron.’

For the Disney+ projects themselves: not a ton of info has been doled out, obviously, but there is a bit more for each series than what was delivered in the press release. Let’s check them out one by one:

‘Ahsoka’ – as expected, based on the successful live-action premiere of the character in ‘The Mandalorian,’ this will be a limited-series (read: a closed-end story, likely one season and likely shorter than the average TV season) starring Rosario Dawson as the title Jedi-non-Jedi and executive-produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

