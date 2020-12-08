WARNING: Spoilers lie ahead for “The Tragedy,” episode 14 of ‘The Mandalorian.’ If you have not seen this episode and wish the details to remain unbeknownst to you, the time to stop reading is now!

This past week’s episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ is a prime example of why Disney simply refers to the each installment as “Chapter XX” until their actual air date. If the average fan’s response is anything like my wife’s when she saw that this episode was titled “The Tragedy,” then most folks knew they were in for a serious emotional roller coaster. (I believe her exact words were, “If that sweet, sweet Baby Yoda dies, I will burn Disney to the ground.”)

Indeed, the episode was filled with suspense, intrigue, a return of not one but two previously-left-for-dead characters (one of whom was left for dead back in the 1980s, no less), and of course, the aforementioned tragedy (although, fortuitously, it wasn’t quite as bad as my wife thought it was going to be, and the Disney campus remains standing).

Truly, the full on-screen return of fan-favorite Boba Fett is the headline-maker of this chapter; an impressive feat, considering that Mando lost Grogu back to the clutches of the evil Moff Gideon, which is in and of itself a headline-making moment that will surely dominate the direction of the final two episodes of this season and perhaps even beyond.

I’ve seen lots of articles over the weekend about the details of Boba Fett’s life and history and the return of his iconic Slave I ship and the appearance of the Death Troopers and what’s gonna happen to our favorite little green goober… but through it all, I’ve seen precious little chatter about what, to me, is one of the most important aspects of the episode, in terms of potential far-reaching Star Wars foundation-shaking: exactly who was Grogu Force-communicating with?

It’s crystal clear that the little guy was having a serious “ForceTime” conversation with some Jedi during his time on the Seeing Stone. The connection was so strong that Din Djarin was unable to break it – twice – until Grogu decided that it was time for the long-distance call to end.

So, some Force user – or perhaps even more than one – knows of Grogu’s existence, and if the little guy was as forthcoming with his back-story as he was with Ahsoka Tano in the previous episode, odds are good the caller on the other end of the line knows of his hiding in the Coruscant Jedi Temple and his time spent on the run since.

Who do you think Grogu may have been communicating with? Do you think we will meet him, her, or them in the last few episodes of this season? We have our own theories, and we’ll be sharing some of our top candidates later this week, but for now, sound off in the comments below and let us know your thoughts!

New episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ stream on Disney+ every Friday.