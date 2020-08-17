The CW has set a return date for ‘Supernatural’ which was in the midst of its 15th and final season when COVID-19 forced the show to stop filming with just two more episodes left to go. There are five additional episodes that are completed, but that The CW has held on to, so that the last batch can air uninterrupted. Now fans can breathe a sigh of relief as The CW has announced that new episodes will begin airing in October!

The first new episode arrives on Thursday, October 8 at 8 pm EST. The series finale will air on Thursday, November 19 at 9 pm, preceded by a retrospective special, ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’.

According to a report by Deadline, production on the last two episodes will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18.

‘Supernatural’ has lasted an astounding 15 seasons and has remained in The CW’s Top Five pretty much the whole time. It’s one of the rare shows that has built its audience the longer it went on.

The announcement of ‘Supernatural’s return came as The CW announced its fall lineup, which includes the DC Universe series ‘Swamp Thing’ which will begin airing on Tuesday, October 6.

You can find the entire lineup below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)