Production on Apple TV+’s alternate history, Cold War on the moon series ‘For All Mankind’ on Monday, August 17. The show films in Culver City in Los Angeles County, CA. Reportedly, there are only two more episodes that remain to be filmed. Apple TV+ still managed to cobble together a trailer, which debuted at SDCC@Home in July. Before the first season even debuted, Apple TV+ ordered a second season last October. The series hails from the mind of ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore.

The first season consisted of 10 episodes, and the second is expected to be the same length. In ‘For All Mankind’, the Soviet Union beat the US to the moon, devastating morale, forcing NASA to up its game to catch up. When the Soviets include a woman in a subsequent moon landing, the US must also up its game there, incorporating women and minorities in the space program, when as we all know, it took decades for women and other minorities to be integrated in reality.

As Wrenn Schmidt, who portrays Margo Madison on the series stated during the show’s SDCC@Home panel:

“I think when you lockout 50% of your population from bringing all of their talents and intelligence to the things that they love best you really lose out by not having those resources.”

Joel Kinnaman heads up the cast as astronaut Edward Baldwin. The cast also includes Michael Dorman as Gordo Stevens, Sarah Jones as Tracy Stevens, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, and Jodi Balfour as Ellen Waverly Wilson.

The first season was set during the historically accurate 1960s, and incorporated archival footage of real American astronauts, while others were characters on the show portrayed by actors, including Dorman’s Stevens, Chris Agos as Buzz Aldrin, Matt Battaglia as John Glenn, Chris Bauer as Deke Slayton, and Jeff Branson as Neil Armstrong.

The second season blasts forward in time to the 1980s, as both countries have established bases on the moon. But there’s no tranquility in this sea, as it seems as though all-out war is taking place on the desolate surface.

At this rate, it is possible that ‘For All Mankind’ S2 could be released later this year, but Apple has not yet made an announcement in that regard. Check back for more updates as they arrive.

