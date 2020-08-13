Disney+ may not offer the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’, but it will deliver a new spin– a ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’. And like the original, this will be a celebration of Life Day. In this one, Rey and BB-8 stumble upon a Jedi temple, where she learns more about The Force, but then they find themselves transported through space and time, interacting with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and more characters from the saga. They must find their way out of the time warp and the temple in order to reunite with their friends for their planned Life Day festivities on Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk, the setting of the original ‘Holiday Special’.

The story is set after the events of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, although executive producer Josh Rimes cited ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’, ‘Christmas Vacation’ and Burl Ives as inspirations.

Rimes stated:

“We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original… It’s a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages.”

He revealed that the LEGO versions of Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren will hang out.

“It’s really hilarious with what’s going to happen with those guys.”

Meanwhile, Rey will get a chance to connect with Luke… not the grizzled older version she has already met, but the young newcomer to both The Force and the Rebel Alliance.

“It becomes a much different take on a teacher and apprentice with the more seasoned Rey and a younger Luke.”

Even though ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ has a reputation for being terrible, it still… exists. It happened. And this new ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ will pay homage to the original.

“Life Day was an easy sell with Lego and ‘Star Wars’ because it gives you the license to be a little more playful and comedic… [Rimes hopes it is] as beloved as something like ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’… It’ll bring a little joy to this world in this very, very crazy year we’re having.”

The ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ will be released on November 17 on Disney+. It should be noted that the original ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ was aired once and only once on November 17, 1978 on CBS.

Source: USA Today