SPOILER ALERT: If you have no finished ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2, this article includes massive SPOILERS so turn back now or proceed with caution.

Justin H. Min, a.k.a. Ben Hargreeves (RIP), wasn’t a series regular in Season 1 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, and wasn’t even sure if his character would return for S2. Luckily, not only was he brought back, but bumped up to regular status and given a larger role in the overall story. But by the end of the season, it looked as though Ben was gone for good, and actually, THAT Ben probably is.

But at the very end of the last episode, viewers caught a glimpse of a new Ben, whose life’s trajectory took a different path, thanks to the Academy’s journey back in time.

Min teases a little bit about what fans can expect IF ‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns for a third season:

“Yeah. Honestly, I think I’m the luckiest cast member. In Season 1, I didn’t have to deal with any of the pressures that all of my other cast members had to deal with, with bringing these iconic, beloved comic book characters to life. There was so much pressure for all of them. My character is not in the comic books, at all, so I had free reign to build Ghost Ben from the ground up, and do whatever I wanted to with him. “And then, here we are, at the end of Season 2, and I literally get to do it, all over again, with another character who’s brand new and that I get to build, from the ground up. How many times does an actor get to play two completely different characters, on the same show? Even from his appearance to the scar on his face to his hair, we wanted Sparrow Academy Ben to feel completely different from Ghost Ben. I even grew out what I could of my incredible mustache, so he could seem a bit rougher. We had about 20 iterations of that hair that we were experimenting with. We just really wanted to make it messier and longer, and there’s even a couple of blue streaks. In that lighting, I don’t think you can really see it, but hopefully, you’ll be able to see that better, in next season. “I’m so excited. As an actor, these are the most fun things to play, when it’s a bit of a stretch from yourself. Ghost Ben, in a lot of ways, feels very comfortable for me. Those are the types of characters that I’m good at playing because they are, to a certain extent, similar to my essence, as a person. But Sparrow Academy Ben is completely not that. I’m so excited for that challenge and to get to do what I can with that character.”

