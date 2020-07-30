Issa Rae just earned her second Emmy nomination for starring as Issa Dee in her acclaimed HBO series ‘Insecure’. Now she has landed a new film role in ‘Sinkhole’ based on the short story by Leyna Krow. Rae will star and produce, along with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Peele will also serve as a producer. Reportedly Universal beat out ten other studios for the rights. Universal and Monkeypaw have an ongoing relationship, as the studio released Peele’s ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’, and the upcoming ‘Candyman’, directed by Nia DaCosta, and also produced by Monkeypaw. Universal has also released two movies starring Rae– the drama ‘The Photograph’ and the comedy ‘Little’.

‘Sinkhole’ is described as “a thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity.” In the story, a family moves into their dream home even though there is a massive sinkhole in the backyard. It turns out, the sinkhole can fix “broken and destroyed” things, but posits the question, “what if that thing is a person?”

“[‘Sinkhole’] has the trappings of a grounded, psychological sci-fi/horror, but the subplot is a commentary on the human condition through the lens of female identity.” Source: Deadline

In addition to her two Emmy nominations, Rae has twice been nominated for the Golden Globe for ‘Insecure’. This year, ‘Insecure’ is up for eight Emmys total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Yvonne Orji (Molly). In addition to starring, Rae created the series and serves as executive producer.

It wasn’t announced when ‘Sinkhole’ will film but check back for updates as they arrive.