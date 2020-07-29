In Season 1 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, Diego (David Castañeda) and Five (Aiden Gallagher) didn’t share any one-on-one scenes, but that is about to change big time in Season 2. Other than Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and the ghost of Ben (Justin H. Min), Diego and Five will share the most scenes of any configuration of Hargreeves siblings. Will they be a dynamic duo or an odd couple? (Considering how odd this show is overall, probably the latter or a mixture of both.)

Castañeda compared Diego and Five, saying:

“I think that they’re both very driven and passionate about their task, and they really won’t let anything get in the way. Even if, Diego at least, even if he finds himself being wrong, he’ll still find a way to figure why he’s right. So I think when you put those two mentalities together, it makes it fun to watch.”

Gallagher added:

“That was great. It’s very fun as an actor to be in the skin of Five and to have Diego as a brother. Those two characters, they both are very driven and determined, and where Five isn’t as personable as he should be, Diego makes up for it. So you have a nice contrast and balance between those two characters. So, yeah, anytime me and David get to share a scene feels great.”

A big part of why Diego and Five didn’t spend a lot of time together, is that they are essentially loners. Five spent a lifetime apart from his siblings after his powers caused him to get sucked into the future. Upon his return, he tended to play things close to the vest. And Diego adopted a Batman-like vigilante identity, crime-busting on his own.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see all of the Hargreeves back in action in a new setting– the 1960s. ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 arrives on Netflix this Friday!

Source: Comicbook.com