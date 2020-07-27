Even though SDCC was this past weekend, CBS All Access has a bit of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ news that they saved for today. The show will return for its 13-episode third season on Thursday, October 15. CBS All Access announced the release date with a short video clip of Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) planting a tattered Federation flag on a desolate alien landscape.

You can watch it below:

In addition to Martin-Green, the Season 3 cast consists of Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

At the end of Season 2, the Discovery and its crew time travelled to an uncertain future, where they must now fight to restore hope to the Federation.

In May, Jonathan Frakes, who serves as a director on the series, teased a bit of what fans can expect in the third outing (via ComicBook.com):

“Discovery has primarily to do with Sonequa’s character, as you’ll see. At the end of season two, we flash-forwarded I think 930 years. Michael Burnham has found a new core, not to mention a new partner in crime. So again, there’s a big tonal shift on that show, less driven by the pain and guilt of her past and more about the magical reunification of the Discovery crew and wherever she went off to. God knows where she went as the Red Angel. So those two things coming back together is very much the theme, and how grateful everyone is and what’s next. It’s got a lot of action-adventure and not so much pain.”

Luckily, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is one of the rare shows unaffected by COVID-19, as it had wrapped filming of its third season before the shutdowns. Season four on the other hand…

Are ready to boldly go where ever the Discovery finds itself this season?