Netflix has been on a roll with its original action movies. Most recently, ‘Extraction’ starring Chris Hemsworth became one of its most-watched originals. Now Charlize Theron is getting in on that action, heading up the cast of ‘The Old Guard’ about a team of nearly unkillable soldiers. The movie is based on Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name, published by Image, with art by Leandro Fernández. Rucka also penned the screenplay for the adaptation.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘Cloak & Dagger’) directed. The cast also includes KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. On top of starring, Theron also served as a producer.

[‘The Old Guard’] follows a covert group of tight-knit soldiers with a mysterious inability to die. Led by warrior Andy (Theron), the group has spent centuries protecting the mortal world. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities are exposed and Andy and Nile (Layne) must help the group eliminate the threat of enemies who plan to replicate and monetize their power.

‘The Old Guard’ will be available to stream on July 10, but for an early tease, Netflix has released the film’s first trailer.

While these immortal warriors have lived on the fringes of society for untold years, it’s not so easy to stay off the grid in today’s world. When their amazing secret is discovered, there are those that want to own and control them. As Theron’s Andy states in the clip:

“Throughout history, we’ve protected this world fighting in the shadows. But it’s nearly impossible to disappear in the world we live in today.”

Check it out below:

Theron has stood out in action roles in the past, namely as Imperator Furiosa in ‘Max Max: Fury Road’ and Lorraine Broughton in ‘Atomic Blonde’. She also played another immortal super being, Mary in ‘Hancock’.

‘The Old Guard’ arrives on Netflix on July 10.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter