Dave Filoni is sticking to what he does best. The man behind ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels’ is back with another animated series set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, featuring characters that debuted on ‘Clone Wars’, who are officially dubbed Clone Force 99.

Via Deadline:

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Sgt. “Hunter” leads the Bad Batch and possesses enhanced senses which allow him to “feel” electromagnetic signals. The other members include “Crosshair” the sniper, “Wrecker” the group’s tank, and “Tech” the brains of the group. They were later joined by “Echo,” a clone/cyborg.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of Content for Disney+ stated:

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Filoni will executive produce, along with Athena Portillo (‘The Clone Wars’, ‘Rebels’), supervising director Brad Rau (‘Rebels’, ‘Resistance’), and head writer Jennifer Corbett (‘Resistance’). Carrie Beck (‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Rebels’) serves as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (‘Resistance’) serves as producer.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will be released on Disney+ in 2021.