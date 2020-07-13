Lucifer is back in this new trailer for ‘Lucifer’ S5… except, not really! While the series is returning to Netflix for its fifth season, despite appearances, Tom Ellis isn’t portraying the fallen angel Lucifer Morningstar, but rather… er, Michael, his twin brother, who might be… American?! But he seems to have the same powers (and gets equally naked), and he has sinister plans for Lucifer’s loved ones.

As he sinisterly declares:

“I’m not gonna break Lucifer’s life. I’m gonna take it.”

This is Netflix’s logline for S5:

The stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?’

Fans will also get a glimpse of the upcoming black & white musical episode in the new trailer which you can check out below:

This season was supposed to be the show’s last, but after canceling it, Netflix had a change of heart and ordered a sixth. It’s unclear how Season 5 will play out. Will it be completely wrapped up, or did the creators go in and mess things up a little in order to lead into the next season?

Because this was expected to be the final installment, Netflix up its episode order meaning that S5 will consist of 16 episodes, but those will be divided up into two batches.

In addition to Ellis, ‘Lucifer’ stars Lauren German (Detective Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen Smith), Scarlett Estevez (Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), and Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin). Dennis Haysbert will be seen in S5 in the role of God.

You can catch the first eight episodes of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 on Netflix on August 21.