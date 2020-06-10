Well, bad news. Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ spinoff movie, ‘Spider-Women’ is not being worked on by Sony at this time. It was announced that her character, Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider or Spider-Gwen, would headline her own animated movie, co-starring the first Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, and Silk, the heroic identity of Cindy Moon, two other characters from various Marvel Comics books. This was in 2018, after ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ proved to be a hit at the box office. But as far as Steinfeld is concerned, the picture doesn’t appear to be happening.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld said:

“Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things… It’s funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out. But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn’t been much that I’ve heard lately.”

Even without ‘Spider-Women’, Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy will be back in the direct sequel to ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ which is still in the works, although the coronavirus outbreak has pushed it from its April 2022 release date to October 7, 2022.

‘Into the Spider-Verse’ won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, along with many other accolades including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and seven Annies.

In the meantime, Steinfeld was heavily rumored to be the frontrunner for the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series, ‘Hawkeye’. She would co-star with Jeremy Renner and will serve as his replacement as the arrow-shooting Avenger. But there hasn’t been much buzz about that series in a while, but it is known that it hadn’t begun production prior to COVID-19 shut-downs. There is also talk that Steinfeld will be unable to star in another series, due to commitments to her Apple TV+ show ‘Dickenson’ which has been renewed for a second season.

Following the release of ‘Dickenson’, Steinfeld made a cameo in the bomb ‘Charlie’s Angels’, and has released two new pop singles, “Wrong Direction” and “I Love You’s.”

