Ryan Murphy has stated that he isn’t sure that this year’s edition of ‘American Horror Story’ will be able to proceed as planned due to shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. However, it seems the mastermind is at work on further exploring that world. He just let slip that he is concocting a new spinoff anthology entitled ‘American Horror Stories’, which will be composed of stand-alone one-hour tales, somewhat closer in format to Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark’. Even though Murphy has a multi-year development deal with Netflix, ‘AHS’ will remain on FX, where it remains the cable network’s highest-rated show. It will now share that platform with ‘American Horror Stories’.

It appears that ‘American Horror Stories’ has been in the works for a while now, and development had really built up a lot of momentum prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Considering that the flagship ‘AHS’ may have been delayed to the point that there may not even be a new season this year, there’s no telling when ‘American Horror Stories’ will debut, much less what fans can expect in terms of plotlines or actors.

Murphy spilled the revelation about this new anthology when he shared a screencap of a Zoom gathering of past ‘AHS’ cast members— Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Anjelica Washington, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter, and Cody Fern.

To be honest, almost every season of ‘American Horror Story’ starts out with a bang, only to fizzle out as the story unravels… and I do mean, “unravels.” Maybe a smaller bite-size morsel will prove more satisfying.

Are you intrigued at the thought of an ‘American Horror Story’ spinoff with stand-alone episodes?

Source: Deadline