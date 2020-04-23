Get ready to peek behind the curtain and witness the making of one of the most popular new series to arrive in years, Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’. Headed up by the mastermind behind the regular series, Jon Favreau, ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ will feature a revolving roster of directors, writers, actors, and more, as they reveal a little bit about what goes into such a massive undertaking.

As Favreau stated earlier this month:

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Among the panelists glimpsed in the trailer for the new docuseries are directors Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi, writer Dave Filloni, and actors Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

There will be eight episodes of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’, and the first four will focus on direction, the technology, and the legacy of the Star Wars franchise.

Via the press release, here are the descriptions:

Episode 101 “Directing”

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Episode 102 “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ STAR WARS.

Episode 103 “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Episode 104 “Technology”

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

The first episode will fittingly be released on “Star Wars Day,” May the Fourth, which is on a Friday. New episodes will be released each Friday on Disney+.

