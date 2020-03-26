During these trying times, some folks are still struggling to bring you entertainment while many are self-quarantining, and the Nacelle Company is among them. Having already delivered the infinitely binge-able docuseries ‘The Toys That Made Us’ and ‘The Movies That Made Us’ to Netflix, the Nacelle Company is working on a new series focusing on vintage toy stores across the country.

The first season will consist of ten 30-minute episodes, which will “show the history of these stores, what they sell, how they keep their shelves stocked with unique items and how they are navigating such a specific market.” (via Deadline)

The subject of the first episode will be Billy Galaxy Vintage Toys and Collectibles in Portland Oregon. The shop’s owner, Billy Galaxy (!) stated:

“The Nacelle Company has taken a personal interest in the livelihoods of toy dealers across the globe. This shows the genuineness of the enthusiasm and respect for the topic that made their Toys That Made Us series such a hit. I am honored to be a part of this show.”

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, some of the stores being featured have shifted to online-only. Some are delivering curbside service. And a portion of the proceeds from the docuseries will go to help these businesses that are being painfully impacted.

CEO of The Nacelle Company, Brian Volk-Weiss said:

“We wanted to do something that was entertaining, but also helpful for these wonderful stores who have brought so much joy to our lives, and supported our show from the beginning,”

The stores being profiled in Season 1 are:

Bill Galaxy Vintage Toys – Portland, OR

I&S Collectibles – Echo Park, CA

Blast From The Past – Burbank, CA

1313 Mockingbird Lane – Lawrence, KS

Smash Toys – Chigaco, IL

Toy De Jour – Chicago, IL

Kokomo Toys – Kokomo, IN

Farpoint Toys – May’s Landing, NJ

Cherry Bomb Toys – Victoria, BC Canada

Hopefully, the coronavirus situation will allow for production. Some states are already locking citizens down if they are not considered “essential.”

This series, which does not yet have a name, will be offered on Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo, and Youtube, but it is hoped that other outlets will also jump on board. Considering that some of the money is going to help these stores, it needs to get in front of as many eyes as possible.

Episodes are expected to begin arriving in mid-April and will be released one or two-per-week.

As was previously reported, the Nacelle Company is also working on a feature-length documentary about Margaret Loesch, the TV executive behind a lot of the biggest hits in children’s television for over 40 years, including the ‘Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’, and ‘X-Men’.

In the meantime, ‘The Toys That Made Us’ and ‘The Movies That Made Us’ are available to binge on Netflix, and a second season of ‘The Movies…’ is on its way.