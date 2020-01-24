When you think about science fiction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first films that likely spring to mind are the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies. Soon, that is going to change according to Kumail Nanjiani. As one of the stars of the upcoming film ‘The Eternals’ he has some bold claims about the film in that it will be both “the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies” and “the most epic of all the Marvel movies.” With the last two Avengers outings each raking in over a billion each at the office and bringing the major players in the MCU together on the big screen, that last part is a bold statement.

When talking about the movie in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Nanjiani shared:

“It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies, and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

He didn’t just go on to hype the movie; the actor went on to share a bit of how much he has been loving everything about it:

“My super-suit is very, very comfortable actually, even though it’s very elaborate. But the other thing is, making this massive movie in many important ways still feels like you’re making an independent movie, in the sense that it really feels like a family and it feels like it’s really about characters and relationships and very small moments. So while you have certain scenes where you’re hanging up on a wire fighting bad guys, and you have all these superpowers, the rest of it does feel like you’re making something really small.”

It is hard to imagine that making a Marvel Studios film would be like “making something really small” but the cast and crew are both getting along and collaborating on the entire piece. It likely helps that ‘The Eternals’ is also the type of movie that Nanjiani would check out on the big screen:

“If someone would say, ‘All right, what kind of movie do you want to watch? What are the things that’s going to have?’ I would say all these things. And that’s what this movie is. It really spans thousands and thousands of years. And the story is just so big and so epic. And I don’t mean epic in the internet way, I mean epic in the old-school way…It doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies.”

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘The Eternals’? Do you feel that the passion for this project that Kumail Nanjiani has will translate onto the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

‘The Eternals’ will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe on November 6th, 2020!