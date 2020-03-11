With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3‘ preparing for production (release date still undecided though), many fans have been wondering if Marvel will continue the franchise following the third installment, which director James Gunn has stated will conclude the story he started in the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film.

While speaking on the subject recently with Collider while promoting his new film ‘My Spy,’ Drax star Dave Bautista commented on how he would like to see his character used in the future, namely with an idea from Gunn of a spin-off with Drax and Mantis. In Bautista’s words:

“What I would like to do is honestly, and this is not my idea, I’m stealing this idea, but James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax/Mantis movie. And that’s what I would be up for, because there’s just too much fun there.”

Bautista followed up that statement with thoughts that it was very unlikely thanks to Marvel planning out their films so far ahead of time and not really having a good slot for a Drax/Mantis movie in the next few years.

Luckily for the fans though, it seems that James Gunn (who again, originally had the idea and has most likely spoken to Marvel about it), is not as pessimistic about it coming to fruition as Bautista is, at least according to a Twitter post from him:

True. But this was never ruled out. I still think it could be amazing. ❤️ @DaveBautista @PomKlementieff https://t.co/MpA2iDGLHg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 5, 2020

While they may not be on the same page about the possibility of the film happening any time soon, I think most fans would agree that a Drax/ Mantis solo film has the potential to be amazing. Of course, there’s also nothing saying we will not ever get a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 4’ which could also have more scenes with Drax and Mantis, as well as the rest of the team, especially now that the MCU is attempting to go more “Cosmic” in Phase 4. But it will all depend on Marvel’s plans, the availability of the cast and the director (especially since Gunn is now also involved in the DC Comics movie world), and frankly, how well ‘Vol 3’ does in theaters.

For now, make sure to stay tuned as we will be sure to give updates on the state of anything ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and make sure to share any ideas you may have for a Drax and Mantis film in the comments below!