There is a new trailer out for ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’. Unfortunately, there is only a little bit of all-new footage. Most of it we have already seen. But on the plus side, do we really want to see too much before the movie comes out? (That happens on March 20, by the way.) The first movie was an out-of-left-field smash when it arrived two years ago and a lot of audience members went in not knowing very much about it, which probably helped in its incredible success.

You can check out the new trailer below. There is at least one bit of new footage at the end to look forward to.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

We do know that part of the movie will show what happened when the evil aliens first invaded. That delivers a return appearance from John Krasinski, whose character, Lee Abbott, died in the first movie.

The majority, however, will follow what happens to Evelyn and her kids, including the new baby, now that their home has been destroyed and they must journey out into the alien-infested world. They encounter another survivor, Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy, who doesn’t seem thrilled to have made their acquaintance. But there may be a deeper connection between them, as it seems that he also lost his family. There is a scene, which looks like another flashback, in which Emmett is shown running towards a young boy, as the aliens rampage through a grand picnic of some sort.

Djimon Hounsou also stars in the sequel.

‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.