‘Lost in Space’ is venturing out for another adventure in Season 3, but hopefully, that will see the Robinson family returning “Home from Space,” as it will be the last chapter for this Netflix series, which has been canceled. Thankfully for viewers, it seems that this show was only conceived to run for three seasons, so at least it will get a decent wrap-up instead of ending on a cliffhanger like so many other shows.

This version of ‘Lost in Space’ was based on a TV series of the same name that also aired for three seasons, from 1965-68.

According to showrunner and executive producer Zack Estrin:

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

As Estrin noted, the announcement of the cancellation of ‘Lost in Space’ was accompanied by the news that he had signed a deal to develop new programs for Netflix, so if you were a fan of this series, there may be more where that came from.

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added:

“We can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead.”

Season 1 debuted with much fanfare in April 2018, but despite mostly better-than-average reviews, ‘Lost in Space’ was not a heavily watched show, based on Netflix’s own reporting. As such, there wasn’t much buzz surrounding it, as opposed to certified hits like ‘The Witcher’. But because of the high production budget, it was renewed for a second season, to help off-set cost, and those episodes arrived this past December.

Both Seasons 1 and 2 consisted of 10 episodes. Since it was not announced how many episodes would make up S3, presumably it will stay the same. It was also not announced when S3 would arrive, but since it has just been ordered, it’s probably safe to assume that it will be at least a year.

‘Lost in Space’ stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchiot, and Brian Steele as the Robot.

The brand was previously revived for a 1998 live-action movie, which was a flop at the box office.

Source: TV Line