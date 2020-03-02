On the heels of last year’s hero-packed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, Warner Brothers Animation is delivering its most ambitious and heavily-populated animated DC superhero movie with ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’. After being defeated by the freshly-formed Justice League in ‘Justice League: War’, the lord of Apokolips, Darkseid is back for his revenge and it will take all of Earth’s heroes to stop him.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War features the largest Super Hero cast in the history of DC Universe Movies with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-year story continuum. Matt Ryan (Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Bravo’s Play by Play, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) anchor the cast as Constantine, Superman and Raven, respectively – the triumvirate determined to assemble the forces necessary to lead humanity’s final attack.

Alongside that trio are the long-running core of Justice League voices — Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briar Patch, Daredevil, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash – as well as JL-adjacents Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

I’m not sure if it’s a mistake or not, but according to the card at the beginning of this new trailer, ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is rated R. Check out the clip below to get a look at the biggest DC animated movie yet! (via IGN)



Though they are not mentioned in the official release, the voice cast also includes Sachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne/Robin, Sean Astin as Shazam, Jon Bernthal as Trigon, Ray Chase as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross as John Stewart/Green Lantern and Swamp Thing, John DiMaggio as King Shark, Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern, Matt Lanter as Aquaman, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, Liam McIntyre as Captain Boomerang, Sumalee Montano as Mera, Nyambi Nyambi as J’onn J’onzz the Martian Manhunter, Tony Todd as Darkseid, and Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn.

It appears that this threat is so massive that it will require the combined power of the regular Justice League, Justice League Dark, and possibly the Teen Titans and Suicide Squad. We also get glimpses of Batwoman and Batgirl in action, and it seems that Robin’s presence is especially necessary for some reason.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ was directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta from a script by Ernie Altbacker and Mairghread Scott. It will be released this spring.