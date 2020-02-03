The Super Bowl trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is out and it gives a further look at the events that took place before the first movie when the aliens first arrived on Earth and Lee Abbott was still alive. Yes, John Krasinski makes an appearance in the sequel, even though his character died in the first movie. At this point, it’s still a little unclear how much of ‘Part II’ will take place in the past but it’s probably safe to assume that the majority picks up in the present. As in the previous clips, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) is convinced that there are other survivors that deserve saving.

Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return as their children, Regan and Marcus, and of course, Evelyn gave birth to a baby in the first movie, that they have to keep silent to survive.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast in undisclosed roles, although their characters appear in the trailer.

In addition to the new trailer, Paramount has released a behind the scenes video called “Questions Answered” in which Krasinski and Blunt discuss the sequel and the time settings.

You can view that below:

The first ‘A Quiet Place’ was a surprise breakout hit in 2018, with its stripped-down budget, and classic thrills. Krasinski directed the picture and wrote and directed the sequel. The first movie made over $340 million worldwide.

In case you missed it, the story followed a family trying to survive in a world that has been overrun by carnivorous aliens who are drawn by sound. By the end of the movie, the family’s safe haven had been destroyed, which forces Evelyn and her kids to venture out into the larger world in hopes of finding other survivors who might help them live, but that doesn’t seem to work out very well for them.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ opens in theaters on March 20.

Source: EW