Universal is really hoping for a hit with the new low-budget take on ‘The Invisible Man’ starring Elisabeth Moss. This is the studio’s first attempt to revive its classic monster franchise, following the splashy flop of ‘The Mummy’. It is hoped that going in the opposite low-fi direction could spell success, where over-the-top CGI failed. If this picture succeeds it could lead to additional Universal monster movies from low-budget hit-makers Blumhouse.

At the very least, ‘The Invisible Man’, directed by Leigh Whannell, looks legitimately frightening!

When Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

‘The Invisible Man’ also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Cecilia’s abusive ex, Adrian Griffin, Harriet Dyer as Cecilia’s sister, who helps her escape, Aldis Hodge as their childhood friend, James, and Storm Reid as his daughter, Sydney.

Bits of these scenes have been shown in trailers, so not too much is given away. The first obviously takes place earlier in the film, before Adrian has become invisible, and Cecilia first attempts to break away from him.

The next clips take place later. In this one, Adrian taunts Cecilia as she is getting ready to go to bed.

And finally, there is a clip of Adrian attacking Cecilia in the kitchen. Not even a knife can save her, it seems.

“My whole idea was: approach the story from the point of view of the victim. Traditionally the Invisible Man story, you know the novel and the 1933 film, it’s all about the scientist and he’s the lead character and he’s going insane and he’s dealing with it. I felt like, that’s a great story but that’s not what would make it scary for me. What would be scary would be to see the film through the eyes of the person being hunted by the Invisible Man and never knowing, ‘Is he in the room right now? Is he here?'” Correct, that’s very terrifying!”

Whannell spoke to Syfy Wire , and offered a little more insight into his take:

If you are ready to brave the encounter, ‘The Invisible Man’ will creep into theaters on February 28, 2020.