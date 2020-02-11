The ‘Clone Wars’ saga is finally drawing to a close. The animated journey that started as a series of micro episodes in 2003 and a full-fledged show in 2008 has been a great ride. Throughout the ups, downs, and stalls, ‘Clone Wars’ brought to us great new additions to the ‘Star Wars’ canon. We got fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano and a more fleshed-out version of Anakin Skywalker compared to the prequel films.

On February 21st, after a five-year hiatus since the last season, Disney+ is ready to bring us the closing chapter of the war that set in motion the rise of the Emperor and the fall of Anakin Skywalker. Are newcomers going to need a bit of a history lesson if they’re going to enjoy this swan song? Yes, according to Disney.

Disney+ has curated a list of twenty episodes from the series’s past that are required viewing. A great way to reacquaint oneself with the series after such a long break for sure, but an even better tool for those who weren’t following the ‘Star Wars’ story until the more recent movies.

The Disney+ essential episode guide follows below, broken down by season. Strangely the third season only has one episode of note while the fifth makes a staggering nine entries.

Season 1:

Episode #1 ‘Ambush

Episode #5 ‘Rookies’

Season 2:

Episode #5 ‘Landing at Point Rain’

Episode #6 ‘Weapons Factory’

Episode #7 ‘Legacy of Terror’

Episode #8 ‘Brain Invaders’

Episode #12 ‘The Mandalore Plot’

Episode #13 ‘Voyage of Temptation’

Season 3:

Episode #3 ‘Arc Troopers’

Season 4:

Episode #21 ‘Brothers’

Episode #22 ‘Revenge’

Season 5:

Episode #1 ‘Revival’

Episode #6 ‘The Gathering’

Episode #14 ‘Eminence’

Episode #15 ‘Shades of Reason’

Episode #16 ‘The Lawless’

Episode #17 ‘Sabotage’

Episode #18 ‘The Jedi Who Knew Too Much’

Episode #19 ‘To Catch a Jedi’

Episode #20 ‘The Wrong Jedi’

Which episodes will you start binging when you sign up for Disney+? Let us know in the comments below.