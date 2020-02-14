Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Season 3 is set to premiere in just weeks, so the service has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the new episodes. Just because Dracula is gone doesn’t mean that humanity is safe as other thirsty vampires and other supernatural creatures continue their reign of terror. Luckily, Sypha Belnades, Trevor Belmont, and Alucard remain to stand against these forces.

Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

As writer Warren Ellis described:

“[Season 3 is] a weird one – with increased episode count and budget, I went a bit mad and kind of tested the boundaries of the thing.”

That seems evident in the trailer, which features action cranked up from the first two seasons, courtesy of Powerhouse Animation.

Richard Armitage returns as Trevor Belmont, with Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, James Callis as Adrian “Alucard” Tepes, and Theo James as Hector. Graham McTavish provided the voice of Dracula, but it remains to be seen whether he will be back for Season 3. But as the synopsis above mentions him, he most likely isn’t as “dead” as Alucard thinks.

Fans of the video games should keep their eyes peeled as the new clip introduces the likes of Legion (aka Granfaloon) and Malachi. Check out the trailer below.

‘Castlevania’ proved to be a solid hit when Season 1 debuted in 2017. It was originally conceived as a movie, which is why Season 1 was a scant four episodes long. Season 2 was boosted to eight episodes, but 3 goes even further, with ten full-length episodes.

Ellis has written the entire series and appears that he will continue to do so. Sam Deats directed all of S1, and parts of S2, along with Spencer Wan and Adam Deats.

Season 3 of ‘Castlevania’ arrives on Netflix on March 4.