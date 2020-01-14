Get ready for a lot of testosterone in one setting! Dave Bautista has signed on to star opposite Jason Momoa on Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series ‘See’. The first season was available when Apple TV+ launched on November 1, and the service had already renewed it for a second season prior to that. The first season consisted of ten episodes and presumably the second will as well. Apple TV+ is spending a fortune on this series, with each episode of the first season costing a reported $15 million.

Far in a dystopian future, the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins is born with sight.

Momoa plays the leader of his people, Baba Voss, the father of the twins born with sight. The cast of ‘See’ also includes Alfre Woodard (Paris), Mojean Aria (Gether Bax), Josh Blacker (Witchfinder Warrior), Christian Camargo (Tamacti Jun), Nesta Cooper (Haniwa), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Bow Lion/The Shadow), Hera Hilmar (Maghra), Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane), and Archie Madekwe (Kofun).

‘See’ was written by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’) and directed by Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and ‘Mockingjay’). Knight and Lawrence also serve as executive producers.

Bautista’s role was not announced. He is, of course, best known for starring as Drax in the Marvel Studios movies, most recently ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Last year, he was also seen in the action movie ‘Escape Plan: The Extractors’ and on an episode of ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ and he was heard in the animated movie ‘My Spy’. In 2020, he will appear in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune‘, and Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead‘.

To be honest, while Apple TV+’s ‘Morning Show’ has been critically acclaimed, there hasn’t been a whole lot of buzz about the rest of the streaming service’s lineup or the service itself as a whole.

Have you tried out Apple TV+? What do you think?

Source: Deadline