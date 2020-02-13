After a two-year break, HBO’s ‘Westworld’ will be back for Season 3 next month. HBO has unveiled a new poster, bearing the tagline “Free Will Is Not Free.” Obviously, the series will continue to explore the philosophical question of free will vs. determinism, as the android hosts continue pushing back against their original programming and exploring their “lives” unrestrained.

You can view the new poster below:

Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Ed Harris (the Man in Black), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) will return for Season 3, which will also welcome newcomers Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Scott Mescudi, Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

We already know that Dolores will find herself in the real world, which has been teased in the trailers. While in earlier clips, this future society looked a little like today’s world — except with robots and flying cars — more recent releases have teased that the 45th President of the United States is being impeached, Russia is about to descend into its second civil war, and the rest of the world is rocked by ecological disasters. Hmm, actually, all of that still sounds an awful lot like modern-day reality– except with robots and flying cars.

Even though the new season sounds very ambitious, fans are in for a bit of disappointment, as there will only be eight episodes in Season 3, versus Seasons 1 and 2 which were comprised of 10 episodes each. There is a chance that some episodes will be extra long. In the past, the season premiers and finales have been longer than an hour– 90-minutes in some cases.

And while some fans were put off by the never-ending guessing games of Season 2, the show’s creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have stated that Season 3 will be more straightforward.

Last summer, Nolan stated:

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers… I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show. We always wanted every season to find our characters in radically different circumstances. And with a cast this talented, watching the metamorphosis of all these characters is one of the most fun parts.”

And Joy added:

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

‘Westworld’ returns to HBO on March 15, 2020.

Source: /Film