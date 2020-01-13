If you can’t wait to reconnect with your host and start a new simulation, you’re in luck! HBO has set Sunday, March 15 as the premiere for the third season of ‘Westworld.’ The new season will have eight episodes.

Most of the main cast will be returning, including, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Fans can expect to see some new faces this season such as Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan.

‘Westworld’ was adapted for TV by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is based on the film of the same name written by Michael Crichton.

The third season has an ominous theme, “New World,” and seems to reflect some real-world happenings. The trailer includes a series of moments that spell apocalyptic disaster. The impeachment of the 45th president, a second civil war breaking out in Russia, and ecological disasters around the world seem to be a central focus.

Nolan revealed that he pulled inspiration for the new season from ‘Blade Runner,’ the 1982 Ridley Scott film. Though, Nolan did say he wanted to take a different spin on the season, saying:

“Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world. Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn’t mean it can’t be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn’t seen before.”

‘Westworld’ has been wildly successful. The first two seasons of the series picked up a combined 42 Emmy nominations. The second season had 20 nominations that resulted in three wins, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Newton, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘Westworld’ Season Three on Sunday, March 15! Check out the newest trailer below.