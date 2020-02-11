‘Altered Carbon’ should be the successor for ‘Dr. Who’. The premise of the film’s universe, where people can change bodies (sleeves) at any point, is so pliable. There are endless possibilities for any actor to play the main protagonist or antagonist. Such is the case with the show’s second season. Anthony Mackie is taking over for Joel Kinnaman and Will Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs.

Netflix released a new trailer for the show’s second season. This time around the series looks a bit more action-packed. There’s also a welcomed return of Chris Conner as the ever-versatile Poe. A number of familiar set pieces show up as well, including the gorgeous Raven Hotel. Check the trailer out here:

The official synopsis gives a good chunk of the story away, so read on at your own risk.

“Season 2 begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season 1, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

Having been on the set of ‘Altered Carbon’ a couple of years ago, I can attest to just how much effort Netflix and Skydance put into this production. From the small details to the massive sets, it was the most elaborate set visit I’d been on in decades. Hopefully, both companies will continue the trend as the second season premieres on February 27th.