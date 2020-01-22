We’re just under a month away from the final season of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ on Disney+ and the streaming network has graciously dropped a new trailer for us! On February 21st, 2020, we will see the first of twelve all-new episodes that will catch the series up to just about the time of ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.’ The stories of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka Tano, Palpatine, Darth Maul, and more will finally have the final chapter of their lives which take place between episodes II and III be told.

You can watch the official trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ right here!

There is no news yet as to if this tale will come to an end before Episode III or will further flesh out the lives of any of these characters from the time between Episode III and either ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ or ‘Star Wars: Rebels.’

About this upcoming seventh and final series for the series, showrunner Dave Filoni shared at last year’s D23:

“It is. It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands-on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

I, for one, can’t wait to see the last chapter in The Clone Wars finally be told!

Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars starts streaming February 21st, 2020 on Disney+.