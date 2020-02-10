Haunting Of Hill House Creator And Cast Members Reunite For Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan scored a hit with ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ on Netflix. This miniseries was so successful that the streaming service signed him to a multi-year development deal. For his first project, Flanagan is following up ‘Hill House’ with another spooky miniseries, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’. Flanagan clearly loved working with the talented ‘Hill House’ cast, as Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel will also star in ‘Bly Manor’. And for his next Netflix project, ‘Midnight Mass’, Flanagan is bringing back Thomas, Siegel, and Annabeth Gish.

The seven-episode Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. (Via Deadline)

Character names and descriptions were not revealed, but it is known that Siegel is playing one of the show’s lead characters, alongside Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater.

Gilford recently co-starred on Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’, Sundance TV’s ‘This Close’, and NBC’s ‘Good Girls’, and made appearances on ‘Drunk History’ and ‘law & Order: SVU’.

Linklater co-starred on FX’s ‘Legion’ as Clark DeBussy, TNT’s ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’, and he will appear in Amazon’s miniseries ‘The Stand’.

Deadline also reported that ‘Midnight Mass’ will feature Michael Trucco (‘Hunter Killer’), Samantha Sloyan (‘Grey’s Anatomy’), Rahul Abburi (‘Killer Ransom’), Crystal Balint (‘The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’), Matt Biedel (‘Altered Carbon’), Alex Essoe (‘Doctor Sleep’– also directed by Flanagan), Rahul Kohli (‘Supergirl’), Kristin Lehman (‘The Chronicles of Riddick’), Robert Longstreet (‘Doctor Sleep’), Igby Rigney (‘Blue Bloods’), and Annarah Shephard.

Flanagan is executive producing along with his partner Trevor Macy via their Intrepid Pictures banner. Flanagan will direct all seven episodes.

This series is not to be confused with the Image Comic book ‘Midnight, Mass.’ which was in development as a TV series for NBC back in 2012.

Checkback for updates as they arrive.