John Carpenter‘s iconic take of ‘The Thing’ is getting remade. While Carpenter’s work is the most well-known adaptation of John W. Campbell Jr work titled ‘Who Goes There?’, it wasn’t the only one. Still, the 1982 release, which had a soft reboot prequel in 2011 that flopped, is how most fans know about the story. It is absolutely more familiar to moviegoers than the first film backed on the source material, ‘The Thing from Another World,’ that had been released back in 1951. While I’m usually completely against horror films being remade, this one does have a couple of things going to it, which could change things up and make it worth checking out.

The reboot is said to be produced by both Universal and Blumhouse. Blumhouse has made a name in developing solid horror films that are worth taking the time to see. The big change, however, is that a novel draft of Campbell Jr.’s work has been found which fleshes out the original story even further. This new film will be based on the full story which the author had in mind.

News of this came from producer Alan Donnes:

“It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?”

This isn’t the first news about this film making the rounds, but it is the first official word that it is happening. Science fiction writer John Betancourt wrote on Kickstarter :

“The movie will be from Universal and Blumhouse. Everyone is super excited about it, and it’s being fast-tracked. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going on with Who Goes There?, Frozen Hell, and The Thing in Hollywood. I can’t talk about the rest yet, but it’s very exciting — and if all goes as planned, the Thing will be alive and well for quite a while.”

While we don’t know everything new in the full novel, it was teased that “‘Frozen Hell’ expands ‘The Thing’ story dramatically, giving vital backstory and context to an already incredible tale.”

It has been hard to get behind a reboot of what Carpenter released back in 1982. However, with Blumhouse’s involvement and new material from the original author being included, I can hesitantly say that I’m interested to see how this evolves.

Are you willing to give a remake of ‘The Thing’ a shot? Do you feel that Blumhouse’s involvement means that we’ll be in for a treat? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Bloody Disgusting