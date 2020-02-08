Director Christopher McQuarrie is on a roll, having helmed the last two ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, which were both smashes, and is attached to direct the next two installments in that franchise. At one time, he spoke to Warner Brothers about helming a ‘Superman’ film, with Henry Cavill (who co-starred in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’) which would have connected to a reboot of ‘Green Lantern’, but the studio didn’t seem interested and McQuarrie says he’ll never bring it up again.

On Twitter, in posts that appear to have been deleted, McQuarrie says:

“I asked once. I will never ask again.”

He followed that up with:

“They have their own problems and I sympathize. Deeply. But after 25 years of hearing no, even an idiot like me gets the message. I go where I’m valued.”

Last year, McQuarrie discussed that fact that he’d pitched an idea to Warner Brothers for ‘Superman’ and ‘Green Lantern’ movies, but had “no takers.”

“The studios have never cared for my original ideas. They prefer that I fix their broken ones. They never said no. They just never moved on it. This was just before Fallout was released. And no, I would not reconsider. There’s too many other things I want to do.”

After ‘Man of Steel’ was only a modest success and ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ was a failure, it looked as though Cavill’s version of Superman had run his course. But as recently as December, Cavill has stressed that he is still attached to play the hero and intends to do so in another movie.

In a November interview with Men’s Health, Cavill stated:

“The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine… I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Would you have liked to have seen what McQuarrie could do with DC’s characters on the big screen?