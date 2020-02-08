On Sunday, Hollywood will hand out its highest honors, the Academy Awards. And in accordance, a separate voting body will fling out the Golden Raspberry Awards, for the worst that cinema had to offer in 2019. This marks the 40th year for the Razzies, and they’re doing something different this time. Usually, the Razzie nominees are announced shortly after the Oscars’ are, and the prizes are given out on the Saturday before the Oscars ceremony. This year, the nominees were announced the Friday before the Academy Awards. Last year was the first time the ceremony was televised, and this year’s will be too, however, the date has yet to be determined. This appears to be due to the fact that the Oscars are being held earlier in the year than normal. (Last year, both awards were given out on the first weekend of March.)

Care to hazard a guess as to which 2019 cinematic atrocity garnered the most Razzie noms? Believe it or not, it was a three-way tie!

…BUT OF COURSE, ONE OF THEM WAS ‘CATS’! Ironically, this disaster has already taken on a second life as a late-night, dress-up, ‘Rocky Horror’-style sing-along favorite, with screenings selling out, as furry fans sip milk-based cocktails from feeding dishes and shout and fling things at certain times. (I SO want to do this!)

‘Cats’ scratched up eight nominations, as did Tyler Perry’s last (?) Madea movie ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ and ‘Rambo: Last Blood’. Also landing multiple nominations were ‘Hellboy‘, ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’, ‘The Fanatic’, and ‘Zeroville’.

While the first few are high-profile, low-hanging fruit, the last three are more obscure. While Margot Robbie’s performance as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s highly-praised ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’ earned raves, the same can’t be said for former teen queen Hilary Duff’s turn in the low-budget ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’. The thriller, ‘The Fanatic’ starred John Travolta and was directed by Fred Durst (from Limp Bizkit). And I think that’s all I need to say about that. ‘Zeroville’ was another James Franco directing job, and starred himself, along with his usual cohorts his brother Dave, and Seth Rogan. Franco also managed to drag Megan Fox, Joey King, Jacki Weaver, Craig Robinson, and Danny McBride into this muck.

Below are all of the nominations, including those for a new category, WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY. (Where was this when they were still making ‘Transformers’ movies?) Surprisingly, one of the nominees in this category is one of the most highly-praised films of last year, ‘Joker’!

And it’s not all negativity. Each year, the Razzies give out the RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD to an actor whose previous films may have scored loads of Razzies, but who actually did well in 2019. This year Eddie Murphy is nominated for ‘Dolemite Is My Name’, Keanu Reeves for ‘John Wick 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’, Adam Sandler for ‘Uncut Gems’, Jennifer Lopez for ‘Hustlers’, and Will Smith for ‘Aladdin’. Murphy, Sandler, and Lopez were all favorites going into the Oscar nominations, but all three were snubbed. This isn’t much of a consolation prize, but it’s something!

You can actually join the voting body for the Golden Raspberries for a yearly fee. Checkback for updates, including when you can stream the awards ceremony!

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy (2019)

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE ® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

