Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon’ is headed back for its second season at long last! In this futuristic reality, a person’s personality and memories can be saved on a disc which can then be implanted in new bodies, or “sleeves” basically making the fortunate ones immortal. One such being, who may not consider himself fortunate, is Takeshi Kovacs, a former freedom fighter whose consciousness was revived to investigate a murder in Season 1.

Joel Kinnaman (‘Suicide Squad’) portrayed the new Kovacs in Season 1, but in Season 2, which takes place 30 years later, Kovacs will inhabit the body of The Falcon Anthony Mackie. A new batch of photos has been released, showing not just Mackie, but some of the new cast members, which includes Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera, James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, and Lela Loren as Danica Harlan. Michael Shanks and Sen Mitsuji will have undisclosed recurring roles.

Season 1’s Chris Conner returns as the AI that helps run Kovacs’ base of operations, and who appears in the form of Edgar Poe. Also returning is Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kovacs’ lost love, Quellcrist Falconer. Will Yun Lee will also appear as the original form of Kovacs.

As Mackie narrates in the trailer:

“This is a ghost story. Technology has conquered death. But with endless future comes endless past. We are trailed by specters. They cling to us like shadows. But if you chase after your ghosts, you just might become one.”

Check out the first look at Season 2 below:

And check out these new still photos:

‘Altered Carbon’ is based on the book by Richard K. Morgan. Morgan followed up the first book with two sequels, ‘Broken Angels’ and ‘Woken Furies’.

Netflix is also set to deliver an anime series, ‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’ which is expected to arrive in spring 2020.

The second season of the live-action adaptation arrives on Netflix on February 27.