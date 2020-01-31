James Marsden may not have been the last actor to play a live-action Cyclops but he was the first that mattered. Fox introduced Marsden to the world as Scott Summers in 2000, and the actor reprised the role several times before his final outing in 2014’s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’ Between those films, we also met Tye Sheridan as a younger version of the character in 2016’s ‘X-Men: Apocalypse‘ briefly Tim Pocock also played a younger Cyclops in the movie we’d all like to forget: 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’ While multiple actors have played the iconic mutant, Marsden is the actor most audiences associate with the role.

It seems like a no-brainer that Marvel Studios would want to bring one of the team’s most important X-Men member into the MCU, so with that in mind, Marsden has some great advice to whoever next wears the visor:

“The biggest challenge was that, the audience and other actors never being able to see your eyes. Definitely was a handicap in bringing a persona to the character, and an energy to the character. To a character who is also very, by nature, very by-the-books. Kind of a Boy Scout, ‘do the right thing.’ He’s a foil to Wolverine’s character, who is more fly by the seat of his pants, a little more unpredictable, and aggressive. I would just say lean into it. Own it. And carve out your own thing. The fans of the books are going to tell you ‘it needs to be this’. Find a new way to make it interesting. Because it is tough to like get something interesting and cool and different across when no one ever sees your eyes. Which is obviously, you know, the main part of the character.”

While not seeing the character’s eyes will make it more difficult to show emotion, especially for a character who is usually calm and collected, there still are emotive opportunities for the actor that will eventually play the younger Summer brother.

Do you agree with the advice James Marsden has for the next Cyclops? Which actor would you like to see tackle the role?

